Poll: election issues

Both the Liberals and the New Democrats are starting the last full week of the British Columbia election campaign with a push for votes in Metro Vancouver.
NDP Leader John Horgan is promising to restore the province's reputation as a climate action leader, focusing on reducing emissions that cause climate change.
Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the province is in perilous times and that what people care most about are jobs, which she says the Liberals are best able to provide.
