Poll: US dairy in Canada?
Castanet Staff -
Apr 19, 2017 / 6:52 pm | Story:
194932
Photo: The Canadian Press
Ottawa's envoy to Washington downplayed talk of growing trade irritants with the U.S., a day after President Donald Trump sharply criticized Canada's well-guarded dairy sector.
Ambassador David MacNaughton says despite some U.S. rhetoric — and his own rebuttal letter released Tuesday — he still expects there will be "constructive discussions" between the two countries because so many jobs on both sides of the border depend on trade.
Read more
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.