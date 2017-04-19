Poll: US dairy in Canada?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ottawa's envoy to Washington downplayed talk of growing trade irritants with the U.S., a day after President Donald Trump sharply criticized Canada's well-guarded dairy sector.

Ambassador David MacNaughton says despite some U.S. rhetoric — and his own rebuttal letter released Tuesday — he still expects there will be "constructive discussions" between the two countries because so many jobs on both sides of the border depend on trade.

