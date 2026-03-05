Penticton News

Citizen-led initiative gathers Penticton residents to talk housing

Grassroots housing talks

Photo: Casey Richardson October photo of part of an infamous homeless encampment in Penticton.

A citizen-led initiative to talk about Penticton's housing and crisis and potential grassroots solutions continues to grow, with members gathering every month to discuss.

Nick Stulberg, who ran for council during last year's by-election, started the informal monthly housing discussion.

He said he started up the meetings after council voted to delay a decision on a provincial offer to fully fund 50 tiny home units of low-rent, low-barrier transitional housing.

"I started up Penticton Housing For All as just a really loose organization and group where people could talk about housing, how people deserve housing in all its forms, for all people in Penticton, and really just use that vehicle to advocate for a positive outcome," he said.

In December, council voted 4-2 not to allow the proposal to go forward.

"When it didn't happen, I was pretty disappointed, but didn't want to lose the momentum that had been built with bringing people together in the community to just get an understanding of what housing really means for people in Penticton," Stulberg said.

The group acts as a community discussion forum for anyone who wants to know more about current housing initiatives and present different ideas and solutions as members.

"These sessions offer the ability for people to come join and discuss their own personal situations, but then also get an understanding of what things are like for those people who are at a disadvantage."

Stulberg said that each meeting can have different experts or local elected officials attending as well.

"Last round we had Coun. Isaac Gilbert and Mayor Julius Bloomfield who were able to attend for a bit of time and just share some of their experiences and knowledge on the housing front for the city," he said.

The United Way-100 More Homes group was also in attendance last month.

"For myself, I'm not an expert, but I like to think that I'm an informed citizen on the topic, again, having run for council, having been on the Housing Task Force with the City of Penticton when it was established for updating the city's planning documents back in 23," Stulberg said.

"Those of us who are attending and trying to organize it do have a pretty decent understanding of what housing is for the city and some of the policies and bylaws that guide it."

The plan for the group is to continue meeting to get a sense of how the public is feeling towards housing, which could lead to a letter campaign or petition to present to the city later on.

On Tuesday, Penticton council approved sending a letter to the province asking for help with low-barrier transitional housing, this time hoping for more addiction recovery services to come with it.

"I was really happy to see that where they landed was advocating for increased funding and opportunities for not just a detox centre, but for all the surface services that are included in that continuum of recovery and independence from drug use," Stulberg said.

"I just hope something positive comes out of it."

Last week, Castanet broke the news that the provincial government is seeking a formal court injunction against an encampment adjacent to Highway 97.

That case will be before a judge in Penticton on March 23. If successful, it would give residents 48 hours to move along with their belongings or face forcible removal.

"It's really hard to say how things are going to proceed, because it's a unique situation, and it's not a positive one, like nobody wants to live in an encampment in just a rocky outcropping next to a stream, but if they get forced out, where do they go?" Stulberg said.

"I hope that through the proceedings that happen, that question has to be answered, because I don't think it has been at this point."

The Penticton Housing For All is open to everyone and the next event takes place on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. More information online here.