Penticton man will likely see more jail time after sexual assault of 13-year-old at local beach

A Penticton man may spend another year in jail after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old, then breaching his bail conditions regarding contact with minors and alcohol.

A routine publication ban is in place as to the identity of the assailant, to protect the child victim's anonymity. Castanet will refer to him as "B.D."

Court heard Thursday that in July 2022, B.D. kissed a friend’s daughter, who was 13 years old, at Skaha Beach.

The victim said that B.D. had pulled her close and kissed her on the mouth while in the lake, and that B.D. had been drinking alcohol.

B.D. admitted to having been drinking and smoking marijuana.

He was sentenced in June 2024 after having pleaded guilty. B.D. would spend no time in jail as long as he adhered to strict conditions for 24 months, including no conduct with minors and no use of controlled substances.

But he was photographed during that probation period holding a female child on his lap with a bottle of alcohol in his hand at a family gathering.

When police received the image and went to his residence, there were beer cans all over the apartment and alcohol on his breath.

In a separate event in June 2025, B.D. has been accused of breaking and entering the home of his ex spouse, and assaulting her daughter.

That matter will be in court at a later date. B.D. has been in custody since that time.

B.D. appeared in court Wednesday to hear re-sentencing for the original sexual assault, since he had breached his suspended sentence probation conditions.

Court heard that B.D., who is in his early 50s, is “accepting responsibility” and “starting to learn lessons,” according to his defence lawyer Nelson Selamaj, who further assured the court his client intends to pursue treatment for his alcohol issue which was a contributing factor to his original offence.

B.D. directly addressed Judge Lynett Jung.

“I’ve been attending programs,” he said, adding he is sober.

He is on medication for alcohol cravings which he says is working.

“Being in custody here is probably the best thing for me. I’ve bettered myself in here.”

Judge Lynett Jung then read out loud the victim impact statement from the 13-year-old victim of his original sexual assault.

“Loss of sleep, nightmares. I don’t like physical touch anymore … I don’t trust men anymore, it actually took me a long time to trust my dad again even though he didn’t do anything,” the victim said.

“I worry about seeing him, running into him. I did see him a few months after the incident. I was stuck in place and frozen, my sister's friend had to pull me away because I couldn't move from where he's going to do this to someone else and about the impact that would have on that person.”

Jung said she felt it was important B.D. hear the victim impact statement, before passing her sentence.

She sentenced B.D. to spend one year behind bars, for both the original sexual assault offence and his breach of bail conditions. After that, there would be be a year of probation with standard conditions, plus being prohibited from public locations where kids may be present for five years after his release, unless he is with another adult, and have conditions on contact with children 16 or under.

But the sentencing hit a snag when B.D.'s defence lawyer asked what pre-sentence time-served credits should be applied in this case.

Offenders typically receive 1.5 days of credit for each day in custody awaiting trial or sentencing for an offence.

The issue in this case is that B.D. did not spend any of his current time in custody for the sexual assault — that time served is for his breach of probation, and for his upcoming assault accusation that is unrelated.

B.D. is currently at Kamloops Correctional Centre and will remain there in the time being, and will appear again in court regarding the time-served matter at a future date.