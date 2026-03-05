South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP remind residents to be wary of sharing information over the phone
Be wary of phone scams
Given that March is "Fraud Prevention Month," the South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP have shared some tips to avoid scams.
"Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes today. Criminals gather personal information about their victims and then clear out their bank accounts, or take out loans or credit cards in their victims' names," reads a social media posting from the detachment Thursday.
"To protect yourself keep your personal information secure. Don’t share anything over the phone, unless it’s absolutely necessary."
Social insurance numbers, bank account and credit card numbers and passwords are of particular concern being shared over the phone.
"Innocent information, like your full name or driver’s license number, can be exploited by identity thieves," the detachment warns.
"If you do fall victim, report the theft to the police immediately!"
More Penticton News
- Be wary of phone scamsSouth Okanagan - 10:17 am
- More recall petitions failCanada - 10:15 am
- CUSMA 'broken' by tariffsCanada/U.S. - 10:08 am
- Too good to wasteNorth Okanagan - 10:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel