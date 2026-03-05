Penticton News

South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP remind residents to be wary of sharing information over the phone

Be wary of phone scams

Photo: RCMP/Facebook Don't share too much over the phone, say RCMP.

Given that March is "Fraud Prevention Month," the South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP have shared some tips to avoid scams.

"Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes today. Criminals gather personal information about their victims and then clear out their bank accounts, or take out loans or credit cards in their victims' names," reads a social media posting from the detachment Thursday.

"To protect yourself keep your personal information secure. Don’t share anything over the phone, unless it’s absolutely necessary."

Social insurance numbers, bank account and credit card numbers and passwords are of particular concern being shared over the phone.

"Innocent information, like your full name or driver’s license number, can be exploited by identity thieves," the detachment warns.

"If you do fall victim, report the theft to the police immediately!"