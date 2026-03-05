Penticton News

Another fire at infamous homeless encampment in Penticton as court action looms

Another fire at encampment

Photo: Castanet reader Another fire at the Fairview encampment in Penticton Thursday morning.

Another fire went up at the infamous Fairview encampment in Penticton early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. one of the structures there went up in flames.

Penticton fire crews attended the scene. Castanet has reached out for more information and will update.

This is the latest in many fires at the controversial unhoused encampment over the past year and a half.

Last week, Castanet broke the news that the provincial government is seeking a formal court injunction against the roughly two dozen residents, which if successful would give them 48 hours to move along with their belongings or face forcible removal.

That case will be before a judge in Penticton on March 23.