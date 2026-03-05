Penticton News

Penticton man needs to 'make a change' after multiple crimes

Another chance after crimes

Photo: File photo Penticton courthouse.

A Penticton man will have a chance to change his ways after his latest criminal acts.

Calvin James Hindley, 37, appeared in Penticton Provincial court Wednesday, pleading guilty to a charge of possessing stolen items and another for possessing a weapon he was prohibited from having.

Court heard that on Sept. 4, 2024 RCMP were told by a resident of a Penticton building that she had seen a man riding one e-bike and towing another out of the parkade.

She checked her own bike lockup and discovered hers were gone, worth around $3,500 combined.

Soon after, a police officer saw an image online of a man matching the description with bikes also matching the descriptions, posted online.

He was recognized as Hindley.

Hindley was arrested, and released on an undertaking to appear.

Then in September 2025, a police officer on patrol saw a man who appeared to be removing material from a fence around a construction site in Penticton.

The police officer stopped the man and recognized him as Hindley, based on previous experience.

Hindley said he was using the fence parts to fix his wagon.

At that time, the officer arrested Hindley and, during a search of his person, found a spring-loaded knife.

A search of the wagon Hindley had been towing found a custom-made plastic firearm. The firearm was never tested by investigators, so it cannot be confirmed as operational.

There was also a spring-loaded hammer, illegal drugs including methamphetamine, a crossbow and various personal items.

Hindley has been previously been prohibited from possessing weapons.

He has a history of criminal activity, as well as a history of rejecting help and refusing to shift his behaviour.

“He simply isn’t deterred by the fact that the public is present,” said Crown lawyer Nashina Devji.

Hindley has been in custody since his fall 2025 arrest. He had an opportunity to address the court Wednesday.

“I need to make a change in my life,” Hindley said. “I’m more than willing to go to counselling."

Judge Andrew Tam sentenced him to one more day in court, after having tallied up all days already served.

That will be followed by probation for 12 months with standard conditions, including no-go orders to locations of his crimes.

"I'm sure by now you realize if you don't comply with the court order, you may be arrested and you may have to remain in custody until you deal with the charge," said Tam.

"If found guilty, you face additional punishment, including period of imprisonment."