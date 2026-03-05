Penticton News

Summerland Ukrainian Cafe adding new spot in Penticton, spreading culture and full bellies

Spreading Ukrainian joy

Photo: File photo Summerland's Sunflower Cafe is adding a second location in Penticton

A Ukrainian family who opened up a beloved cafe in Summerland will be adding on another spot in the South Okanagan, coming to Penticton's Main Street.

Julia Borysenko and her family moved to Summerland from Ukraine in 2022. She and her husband had owned a confectionary in Ukraine and after connecting with some locals, found a spot for their own cafe in town.

The cafe has been serving plenty of traditional Ukrainian cakes, pastries and breakfast items sine 2023, and is looking forward to expanding their offerings in Penticton.

"Here in Summerland, it's small and it will be just breakfast and lunches. And there in Penticton, it will be lunches and dinners," Borysenko said.

The cafe is moving into 221 Main Street, which was Maison Mulnati, a vegan chocolate, French pastry and coffee shop that closed down their brick and mortar operations in February.

Borysenko said she hopes the Penticton location will become a gathering place for the Ukrainian community and for all to appreciate the culture.

"Canadians have Ukrainian roots, and they always come to us. It's not just a social house for Ukrainians. Everyone can come and chat with us and with each other. You'll be a part of our lives," she said.

The family is always thinking of their home country in its time of crisis with the war, and they continue to collect money for Ukraine and send it to people who in need.

Both locations are currently hiring staff. Borysenko said they are hoping to open in Penticton in April or early May. Keep an eye on their social media for any announcements.

For now, find the Sunflower Cafe at 13229 Victoria Road North in Summerland and come this Spring, at 221 Main Street in Penticton.