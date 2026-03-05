Students wanted for Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship's summer field technicians
Student field techs wanted
Conservation non-profit Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship is looking to hire student field technicians for the summer.
"If you're going to school/have graduated from a biology, ecology, environmental sciences program or similar, and want to spend your summer working outdoors, apply now," Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship said on social media.
The paid seasonal position will be based in Penticton but active across the Okanagan and Similkameen regions.
Working with senior conservation professionals, field technicians will focus on ecological restoration, land stewardship, and community outreach.
The opportunity is aimed at helping early-career environmental conservationists gain experience, network, and get boots on the ground.
"We're looking for motivated youth to join us in the conservation and care for local ecosystems. You'll gain experience with habitat restoration, community engagement in driving change, and stewardship for species at risk," Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship added.
For more information and to apply, click here.
More Penticton News
- Hwy 1 remains closedRevelstoke - 11:46 am
- Dozens take chilly dipKamloops - 11:41 am
- Student field techs wantedSouth Okanagan - 11:34 am
- Search for woman continuesLake Country - 11:29 am
- Officer cleared in shooting Surrey - 11:25 am
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel