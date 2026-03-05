Penticton News

Students wanted for Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship's summer field technicians

Student field techs wanted

Photo: Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship (Facebook) Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship offers summer employment to students and early career conservationists.

Conservation non-profit Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship is looking to hire student field technicians for the summer.

"If you're going to school/have graduated from a biology, ecology, environmental sciences program or similar, and want to spend your summer working outdoors, apply now," Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship said on social media.

The paid seasonal position will be based in Penticton but active across the Okanagan and Similkameen regions.

Working with senior conservation professionals, field technicians will focus on ecological restoration, land stewardship, and community outreach.

The opportunity is aimed at helping early-career environmental conservationists gain experience, network, and get boots on the ground.

"We're looking for motivated youth to join us in the conservation and care for local ecosystems. You'll gain experience with habitat restoration, community engagement in driving change, and stewardship for species at risk," Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship added.

For more information and to apply, click here.