Penticton Air Cadets holding 50/50 to support their work

Photo: James Rutledge Penticton Air Cadet 259 Squadron holding 50/50 fundraiser

The Penticton 259 Air Cadet Squadron is running its annual online 50-50 fundraiser to support its free programming working with local youth.

"The 259 Air Cadet squadron had been proudly serving Penticton and the surrounding area since 1943. The Royal Canadian Air Cadet program offers a free nationally recognized program to all youths aged 12 - 18," reads a press release from the civilian Squadron Sponsoring Committee which administers the program.

"The Royal Canadian Air Cadet Program has three aims: To develop citizenship skills in youth, to promote physical fitness; and, to instill interest in the air element."

More than 60 local youth currently participate in the program, which includes community involvement such as Remembrance Day ceremonies, poppy drives, the Santa parade and Peach Fest assisting the Skyhawks.

"When not in the public eye some of the programs offered in addition to regular training include aviation training (both glider and powered pilot), drill team and flag party, leadership, effective speaking, band, first aid, Marksmanship, community service, summer camp training," the committee explains.

Audrey Gosse graduated from the program this past fall, after seven years being involved.

"I have found so many incredible opportunities with the 259 Penticton Squadron. From growing confidence with leadership, to learning to fly planes with scholarships given to cadets. I have made lifelong friends and can fully recommend that anyone willing, will find amazing chances in the cadet program," she said.

While some funding for the program comes from the federal government, this branch needs to raise over $20,000 annually to bridge the gap of operational costs.

Lieutenant (Navy) Norman Cole, Commanding Officer of 259 Squadron, said support for the program leads directly to critical youth development.

“There are not many places left where youth are trusted with real responsibility. In our program, they lead teams, manage projects, and are held to high standards. The community’s support ensures we can continue building the next generation of responsible, service-minded leaders," Cole said.

The 50/50 draw is a fun way to get involved.

The draw is up and running now until March 10, with tickets available to purchase online here . The winner takes home half the jackpot, with the other half going to all of the local squadron's needs.

The squadron receives much appreciated support from the Penticton Legion, The Feedway, Aveng Aero, Fortis BC, and Kiwanis Club of Penticton.

Anyone interested in hearing a presentation from one of our youth leaders to learn more about the program or for sponsorship opportunities can reach them at [email protected], and learn more about them online here.