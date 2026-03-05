Penticton News

Penticton Robotics Team aims for another win at international robotics competition

Robotics team aims for win

Casey Richardson

A group of technology-loving South Okanagan students has headed out west to Vancouver to compete against 42 other teams from around the world in a high school robotics competition.

The Penticton Robotics Team will be taking on the Pacific Regional FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) and, after their first win last year, is eager for another.

The after-school club, which started in 2018, has become a full school course and grown to 33 students from Maggie, Pen-Hi, and Summerland Secondary.

The program is run by Princess Margaret's school teacher, sponsor and lead mentor Josh Walker,

The class provides an opportunity for the students to learn all the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics principles while also tackling fundraising, business communications, planning and design skills.

"It's a year-long course, and they learn, well, everything about robotics, anything from motors to pneumatics to programming," Walker said.

"They prototype, they iterate, and then they fix when things go wrong."

Since the elimination of middle schools and the consolidation of students to fewer physical locations, Walker said he had quite a few Grade 8 and 9 students join.

"It's been a bit of a challenge bringing them up to speed," he said, especially being the only teacher running the course.

"I would like to build a system, a team where the older members mentor the younger members, and where they're able to pass on that knowledge. So we have a continuous growth cycle where the new members are being placed with an older mentor."

The team has members who focus on their areas of interest, which can include the build, programming, electronics, or social media aspects.

Four members of the previous team return to help this year after graduating.

Team feels ready

Minh Pham, a Grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School, is the team lead, and said they've been preparing over the past few months by making a test robot.

The competition gives the teams their challenge announcement in January for what they need to build and what the challenges are. They’re also provided a kit of parts to start the season.

Reeger Johnson, the build team lead, said the challenges are based on archeology and the robots have to intake balls and shoot them into a large basket called the hub.

“We also have to climb a ladder in order to gain points at the end of the match,” he said.

The robot will need to be autonomous to start, moving based on code that students have designed before the team will take over controlling the robot via their drivers.

The team spent the first two and a half weeks building that kit bot, and learning about what it needed to do before starting on their own.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team was testing the robot, running practice drills and analyzing where they could improve.

“I've put so much time and effort, probably upwards of 200 hours, into it now, and it's very heartening to see it working, see it driving,” Johnson said.

With under two months to get ready, it's all hands on deck. Students stay after school every night until 8 p.m. from January through March, all for the build.

Pham said last year the robot system wasn’t working well at the competition, and they could only run the drive system, but this year their shooting system is working very consistently.

“We were able to test it too. So I'm really looking forward to it,” he said. “I believe we do have a solid chance of winning this year.”

The team will start with practice matches before moving into the qualifier matches on Friday. On Saturday, alliance selection is done with other teams before they head into the finals.

Walker said he’s feeling optimistic for his students.

“I can definitely see a future for this team.”

A livestream of the competitions can be found on YouTube here.

Futures in robotics?

Pham will be heading to post-secondary for computer engineering, and hopes he can then get a job related to robotics or computers.

The team lead joined the club in Grade 10 and said he’s seen a lot of interest, especially among the younger grades.

Johnson, who is now in Grade 10, joined the team after building a smaller-scale robot in Walker’s shop class.

“It's been super fun. The people are great. It's an amazing community, and it's just really helped me grow and learn important life values like teamwork, leadership and time management,” they said.

He hopes in the future to be able to take the skills he’s learned and put them towards a more environmentally friendly future of energy consumption.

After the competition, the group will be taking their robot to elementary schools, Kidsfest and other events to show off their work, and hopefully inspire more kids to join.

Walker hopes to get more teachers involved and grow the team into something more.

“My kind of dream for this is where Pen High has a team, and Maggie has a team, and we're actually able to compete against each other,” he said.

The team is always looking for mentors, whether it's someone who can help out with a single lesson or join their team entirely.

If you're interested in joining, mentoring the club, donating, or sponsoring, email [email protected] or head to the Penticton Robotics Team Website here.

The team also wanted to thank the current sponsors of their team, which include Kinetic Custom Trailers, TD Bank and Nufloors, among others.