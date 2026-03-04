Penticton News

Public engagement underway over land use changes near Penticton Trade and Convention Centre that could see attached hotel

First steps towards potentially paving the way to a hotel attachment at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre are underway.

While no specific hotel is pitched at this point, step one is public engagement regarding a council decision whether or not to formally change land use designations near the PTCC, which includes parkland and a well-loved but aging baseball diamond.

Land near the PTCC is tied up in two ways, one being parkland and one being a trust condition dating back to 1912 designating it as use for public recreation.

Changing the designations would require a vote from the public, attached to the ballot during the upcoming October municipal election.

"This work is about land readiness [...] so that if and when a hotel becomes viable and the market can sustain it, the city can move quickly, a future council will then decide the right timing for that, just like all the other investments intended for the North Gateway area, councils will decide on a specific time," city development manager Blake Laven told council at Tuesday's meeting.

"Really what we're talking about now, or what our aim is, is to ensure that the groundwork is in place so that we can advance quickly when the time is right."

In the meantime, the city is going to start gathering feedback from the public to take back from council.

A first information meeting is scheduled for March 9 at the PTCC, 273 Power Street, on a drop-in basis from 4 to 6 p.m.

Area walking tours are also available at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

"The engagement process involves two phases, with the first phase starting now and going until June, when council will be asked to confirm wording of the referendum question. The first phase is intended to build broad awareness and shared foundational information and gather public input on the referendum question," Laven said.

"The second phase of engagement is really about empowering the public and electorate and to help them fully understand the question that will be put to them in October."

That second phase of placing the matter on the ballot will only move forward if council approves it, as confirmed by Laven at Tuesday's meeting when pressed by some concerned members of council.

Work is already underway to find a new location for the existing baseball diamond in the area in question, after council previously approved a small amount of money to look into those options.

The engagement period phase one will last until June with multiple pop-up information sessions and booths in the coming weeks.

"It's going to be an interesting engagement period, and I'm sure that we will be hearing from all the parties involved to give us all of the information so that we can make a good decision," Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

Residents can also learn more and send feedback online here.

Any future hotel pitch would still be subject to further design and permit approval from city council.