No jail for girlfriend assault

Photo: Castanet Penticton courthouse in a file photo.

A Penticton man will not see jail time for assaulting his girlfriend.

Andreas Carmichael Shannon appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday, entering a guilty plea to an assault charge.

Court heard that on Nov. 4 2025, a call came in to RCMP at 2:37 a.m. A woman said her boyfriend had taken her phone.

RCMP patrolled, and found him passed out in the drivers seat of a vehicle. He was arrested.

The woman later explained she and Shannon had been at a bonfire when an argument turned physical.

He threw her down on the ground where she hit her head.

He held her down, kept her pinned as she struggled, and took her phone, despite her complaints of being in pain. At one point, she recounted, he had his hands around her throat.

Shannon said later he “didn’t remember anything.” Alcohol consumption was a major factor.

Shannon pleaded guilty to the incident.

“It was frightening for me hearing it through someone else, I can’t imagine [the victim] living through it,” Judge Andrew Tam said, adding that if Shannon hadn’t taken responsibility through his guilty plea, saving his victim the stress of testifying at trial, Shannon would have faced jail time.

Tam also noted that Shannon has taken steps to address his alcohol issue and is reportedly sober.

Tam decided on a suspended sentence and a period of probation of 12 months, with conditions including a no-contact order with his victim.

If Shannon does not adhere to his conditions, he may face jail time.