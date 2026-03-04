Penticton News

Iconic South Okanagan ice cream shop Tickleberry's shares sweet origin story

Iconic shop's sweet history

Sarah Crookall

An iconic South Okanagan ice cream shop is looking back on its origins as it opens for the season.

After 36 years serving scoops, Tickleberry's kicked off its 2026 season on March 1 by taking a trip down memory lane with family photos shared to Facebook of how the flagship location in Okanagan Falls looked right at the beginning — a fixer-upper, for sure.

"We just wanted to share them with everybody, because they're the start of Tickleberry's for us," said Kelsey Hoy, Tickleberry's owner.

"That picture is actually when the previous owners still owned it," said Dale Hoy, original owner and Kelsey's dad.

Photo: Facebook/Tickleberry's Ice Cream An original look at the Tickleberry's spot.

Dale and his wife Jen took a trip to the Okanagan in 1988 from the Yukon.

"We loved it so much when we came through the first time we came back on our holiday, back here again, and it was still such a beautiful place. Of course, you can imagine what it was like with three little tiny kids on the beaches here — beautiful."

The year before the move, the Whitehorse couple's gardens had frozen in August. They decided to move to the warmer region and grow their business out of their home.

Dale said the name Tickleberry's comes from when he and his wife Jen were living up north picking wild berries and making jam.

"You don't want to scare the bears and you didn't want them to come after you, but they were picking berries at the same time as we were picking berries."

"So it's called Tickleberry's because you're being very gentle. We always had a gun, but we never had to shoot a bear," he said jokingly.

Kelsey fondly remembers her childhood growing up with as the kid whose parents owned an ice cream shop.



"We always had the best sleepovers because we got to eat ice cream for breakfast," Kelsey said.

Kelsey said she never felt pressure to take over the family business, adding, "It was the best decision I ever made."

With over 100 flavours, the Hoys have evolved with the ice cream industry.

"When I used to scoop, I used to do what they call a pink flamingo, which I was famous for. And that's black liquorice and strawberry, and you do alternating scoops," Dale said.

They also served up a double-header cone with seven scoops. While those old practices are of the past, the shop has transitioned to offering a greater variety from the popular Salted Caramel to Lime N' Da Coconut and Unicorn Fart.

New this year are ice cream bars and vegan frozen bananas dipped in chocolate or nuts. The flagship shop also has a new mural with a map of its four different locations in the South Okanagan.

Each summer, the OK Falls location serves up over 3,000 cones a day.

But maintaining the charm is always a priority since there are not many old-style ice cream shops left in Canada.

"We get families that, as the kids have gotten older then they have their own kids. They bring the next generation," Dale said.

The owners said they are proud of where they come from as they look ahead to another busy year.