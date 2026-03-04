Penticton News

Similkameen area Indian Bands condemn OneBC leader

Brodie 'doesn't speak for us'

Photo: Contributed Copper Mountain Mine.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Upper Similkameen Indian Band are tired of the "denialism, contempt and lies" coming from OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie.

MLA Brodie, who represents Vancouver-Quilchena, started the OneBC political party after she was forced out of the BC Conservatives for comments she made about residential schools.

OneBC is no longer officially recognized by the B.C. Legislature, as Brodie is the only elected member of the party.

Multiple Indigenous leaders have called for her resignation over what one of them called “racist residential school denialism.”

The LSIB and USIB issued a joint statement on Wednesday in response to recent public comments made by Brodie, claiming “exceptional arrangements” or “guaranteed payouts” from Copper Mountain Mine’s New Ingerbelle Expansion.

The bands said Brodie is misrepresenting their positions and "deliberately misleading the public about the legal and regulatory realities."

"Ms. Brodie does not and cannot speak for any Indigenous nations, nor should she be regarded as a trustworthy source on Indigenous matters of any kind, nor on resource development matters," they said.

The bands raised concerns last week about the expansion project for the major mine, alleging a lack of consultation with the bands from the provincial government.

They previously expressed their frustration with the project's timeline in December, saying the project near the Similkameen River was moving too fast, posing environmental risks.

Brodie claimed that the USIB and LSIB will each receive $7 million annually, which the bands said "is a baseless and grossly inflated number and it is not supported by any provincial or industry data."

"The Province of B.C. projected the New Ingerbelle expansion will generate $11.5 billion in provincial GDP, representing the total economic activity created across the province—not government profit, not tax revenue, and not money that flows directly into provincial coffers," they said.

"The Province of B.C. has not released any estimates of how much tax revenue it expects from this project. This directly means any public claims of specific dollar amounts being paid to the province or to First Nations are unverified and unsupported."

The bands urge people to consider Brodie’s track record when evaluating the reliability of her claims.

"Brodie’s public record and her documented behaviour toward Indigenous survivors and communities, or even people she just disagrees with in her own political circles, [means] she cannot be considered a reliable or informed commentator on any matters involving Indigenous peoples, nor on resource development or any figures associated to it."

The LSIB and USIB said they remain committed to protecting the Similkameen River and their homelands.

This includes "holding governments and industry accountable, advancing transparent and evidence-based decision-making, upholding our inherent rights and responsibilities, and providing clear and accurate information to our communities, our neighbours, and the broader public."