BC Assembly of First Nations gathering in Penticton for Special Chiefs Assembly

Photo: Penticton Indian Band Chiefs meeting with Native Brotherhood of BC 1955-58

The Penticton Indian Band announced on Tuesday that the BC Assembly of First Nations is gathering in town Wednesday and Thursday.

The assembly will be holding a Special Chiefs Assembly at the Penticton Lakeside. The BC group functions as a regional office for the national Assembly of First Nations.

"PIB Band and Okanagan Nation Members only can attend the Chiefs Special Assembly and sign in as observers," the PIB said in their announcement.

The Indigenous group also shared some history on how the Assembly of First Nations was established, which was in 1970 with the National Indian Brotherhood.

"Over time, concerns grew that the NIB did not fully represent all Status First Nations across Canada," the PIB said.

"This became especially clear in 1979, when 300 Status First Nations leaders and Chiefs traveled to London, England, to oppose the repatriation of the Canadian Constitution. The constitutional struggle highlighted the need for major organizational change."

The NIB was restructured and renamed to the Assembly of First Nations under the leadership of Dr. David Ahenakew in Penticton in 1982.

The British Columbia Assembly of First Nations is a Provincial Territorial Organization established to represent the interests of First Nations in British Columbia. It focuses on promoting Indigenous title and rights, policy development, and self-determination while working collaboratively with the provincial and federal governments.