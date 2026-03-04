South Okanagan Renaissance Fair set to host their first annual event in May
Hear ye: Renaissance fair
Grab your lances and your noblest steed, the South Okanagan Renaissance Fair is set for May.
The inaugural event will take place in Gyro Park this spring, inviting lords, ladies, and noble rogues to attend this free community event.
To make the day a success, the event is in need of volunteers.
"We are looking for kind, reliable humans to help us on festival day. No experience is required, only a good heart and a willingness to help," the event organizers said in a post on their page.
"This is a safe, inclusive, and welcoming event. All identities, backgrounds, and abilities are respected here; that is part of the heart of this fair. If you want to be part of the story from the very beginning, we would be honoured to have you."
For more information and to sign up to volunteer, click here.
Currently, the organizers are arranging activities and performances planned, such as:
- Dungeons and Dragons tournament
- Various demonstrations, including Historical European Martial Arts and Live Action Role-Playing
- Battle of the Bards
- Pentictoknight (cosplayer)
- Roaming characters
- Various musical performances
- Frantic (board game)
The South Okanagan Renaissance Fair takes place on May 30 at Gyro Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
