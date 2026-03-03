Penticton News

Penticton RCMP dog helps with victim care at Tumbler Ridge

Local dog helps survivors

Photo: RCMP Benelli in action assisting victims.

A Penticton victim assistance dog helped out in Tumbler Ridge following the recent tragedy.

In mid-February, a teenaged shooter killed eight people, including six elementary school students, in the northern B.C. community.

When students in the community began returning to school a few weeks later, support services were on hand, including a trained Penticton canine.

Benelli is a Pacific Assistance Dogs Society-accredited dog who works with the Penticton RCMP, providing comfort to victims of crimes, or those who have been traumatized in the wake of crimes.

Benelli and handler Dede Dayck were able to help in Tumbler Ridge, both at the beginning of the tragedy and recently.

"Dede was able to return there this week as the kids returned back to school. And it's just honestly a privilege to be able to fund this dog within our spectrum of care and support, that we can offer from the Penticton RCMP," said South Okanagan Supt. Beth McAndie Tuesday.

"I just really want to highlight the work that Dede has led with Benelli, especially over these last few weeks, with the tragic events."