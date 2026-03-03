Penticton News

Penticton going back to province for help with transitional housing, after rejecting previous plan

Deja-vu housing help ask

Photo: Castanet file photo Penticton City Hall.

Penticton will once again go to the province asking for help with low-barrier transitional housing, this time hoping for more addiction recovery services to come with it.

In late 2025, city council turned down a provincial offer to fully fund 50 tiny home units of low-rent, low-barrier transitional housing specifically aimed at getting unhoused people out of encampments and off the streets.

The problem for the majority of council was it would have been a "wet" facility, meaning substance use would be permitted, and there would have been a safe injection space on site.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was vocal at the time about his concern that the province would think twice before offering similar funding in the future. City staff had been pushing for "Heart and Hearth" programming funds for months, and then when it was offered, Penticton council declined.

Now, Penticton is wading into asking again.

No beds available

There is a notable lack of inpatient detox in Penticton, which means those who want it need to travel to neighbouring communities.

Wait times vary as well, from a few days to multiple weeks. Once admitted, the typical length of stay at Interior facilities varies from 5 to ten days, depending on the substance abuse issue that is being addressed.

“People don't move through services in a straight line. Instead, they may progress, stabilize, encounter setbacks or require different levels of support at different times. It's also important to remember that detox treatment and housing are not separate systems. They function as a single, interconnected continuum,” said Julie Czeck, general manager of public safety, in her presentation to council Tuesday.

“When there's a gap in one part, whether it's a detox bed, treatment, access or housing, it creates pressure across the entire system and weakens outcomes, both for individuals and for the service providers.”

BC Housing has previously stated part of low-barrier housing is, in some cases, being "wet," as it is unrealistic for some people to become "dry" overnight.

Trying again

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard a staff recommendation to ask the province for support and investment to "strengthen the detox, treatment and recovery continuum in Penticton, with a focus on establishing lower-barrier transitional housing establishing local inpatient withdrawal management and expanding treatment and recovery housing."

Staff was clear that they will bring any funding opportunities back to council as they come, rather than waiting for everything to happen at once.

Council supported the motion unanimously.

Any offers from city staff's discussions with the province will come back before council at a later date.