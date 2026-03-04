Penticton News

Road rage driver 'clotheslined' cyclist near Penticton

'Clotheslined' biker on road

Photo: File photo

A road rage incident took a dark turn when a Penticton man "clotheslined" a cyclist on a local road.

David William Bickell, 51, is a South Okanagan realtor. He appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard that on June 7, 2024, Penticton RCMP were called to a road rage incident on Naramata Road.

Emergency services had told them that a driver had “clotheslined” a cyclist.

Bickell had been driving on the road towards Penticton and had noticed three cyclists that, to his recounting, were not riding single file on the roadway. He pulled up close and yelled at them about their conduct.

He then drove up the road, stopped, got out of his truck and waited for them to catch up.

He reached out his arm, knocking one male victim off his bike while the victim had been travelling at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The victim would later say he was unsure whether he was grabbed or just hit Bickell’s arm, but either way, he ended up on the road.

Bickell made the decision to call 911.

The victim was taken to hospital with bruises and scrapes, rib injuries, pain and difficulty while breathing, and a concussion.

His bike and his helmet were damaged in the incident to the tune of $623.

In court on Tuesday, Crown and defence offered a joint submission of a suspended sentence of two years while reporting to a probation officer.

With clear emotion in his voice, Bickell expressed his remorse. He has no prior criminal record.

He was sentenced to the recommended two-year suspended sentence and probation, 100 hours of community service work, $623 for the victim's damaged property and no contact with his victim.

If he breaks the probation, he could end up facing sentencing again for the offence.