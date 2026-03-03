Penticton News

$15 million federal investment announced to support the Hedley mine recovery and restoration project

$15M mine cleanup

Photo: File photo/ Mascot Gold Mine Tour An investment of up to $15 million from Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) to support the Hedley Minerals Recovery and Restoration Project in the Similkameen Valley was announced Tuesday.

A public benefit corporation that is focused on the cleanup and restoration of abandoned legacy mine sites has set its sights on Hedley, thanks to a $15 million investment from the federal government.

Regeneration Enterprises announced its project in the Similkameen Valley on Tuesday, working on behalf of the province. Funding comes from a federal regional economic development agency, known as Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan).

Michael McPhie, Managing Director and Chief Projects Officer at Regeneration Enterprise, said their focus is on recovering minerals to support the cleanup and restoration of mine sites.

“In the case of Hedley, there's gold and cobalt, primarily in the material from the historic mining that took place there from the late 1890s through to 1965,” he said.

“There is material there that has value. But our primary focus is on land restoration, and then using the minerals as a partial offset for some of the costs.”

The sale of the recovered metals, including critical minerals and precious metals, will fund the site restoration.

Regeneration corporate partners and investors include leading global companies, Apple, Rio Tinto and the Canadian fine jewelry maker, Mejuri, according to Regeneration.

The company has been working on behalf of BC for the past two years to assess the feasibility of recovering valuable critical and precious minerals to support the clean-up and restoration of the site.

“We're still in the study phase,” McPhie said. “The community of Hedley and the region have been looking for the government to take action on this for years, and they've engaged us to evaluate if there is a technologically and environmentally sound approach to address this legacy in a bit of an innovative way.”

He said that they have been working with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band all the way along, and will continue to do so.

The main benefits for the USIB and the surrounding community will be the cleanup of that historic property and the contaminants that are contained within the material.

The secondary benefit is that the land could then be redeveloped or used differently once the full restoration is completed.

McPhie said the capital investment into the project is estimated to be approximately $50 million.

“There's additional capital that we would be bringing in, and other partners, and we estimate between 30 and 35 direct jobs during operations.”

He wanted the community to know that there is an opportunity to make a “real positive change on a historic legacy site.”

“This is the beginning of the project. It's by no means that everything's moving ahead,” McPhie said.

“This is the beginning of a conversation to design something that hopefully will have broad-based support and see addressing this legacy now, after so many years of the community asking for it to be addressed.”

The engineering and design studies will take place over the remainder of 2026, and if a design is supported and approved, the project could be in development later in 2027 or early 2028.

Further engagement and collaboration with the USIB and local communities will be done over the next year, before advancing to detailed design, project planning and execution phases.