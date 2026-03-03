Penticton News

Fight to save portion of KVR trail in Similkameen ongoing

KVR fight ongoing

Photo: Facebook/Spencer Coyne KVR trail controversy ongoing in Similkameen.

The fight continues in the Similkameen Valley to save a damaged portion of the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail that has been slated to be decommissioned.

The provincial government announced at the start of February that a 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway would be closed permanently.

The section had already been shut due to extensive flood damage since 2021. The province said it would cost $60 million to repair.

The province said they plan to start decommissioning the trail in the spring, which is expected to take two to three years, at an estimated cost of $20 million.

Since then, both local MLA Donegal Wilson and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne have been hearing concerns about the decision from the public, and working on their end to advocate for a second look.

"Town of Princeton staff continue to work closely with ministerial staff to determine next steps, with our most recent communication taking place late last week. The Regional District of Okanagan–Similkameen will be participating in the next round of discussions to ensure a coordinated regional approach," Coyne wrote in a social media update Monday.

"This Wednesday, representatives from the Trans Canada Trail will meet with us in both Princeton and Tulameen. Our discussions will focus on the future of the trail and on identifying constructive ways for the community and the Trans Canada Trail to collaborate moving forward. I will provide a further update following our meeting with Trans Canada Trail."

MLA Wilson also took to social media Monday, acknowledging the many emails, posts and calls she has received from constituents.

"I have been actively raising this issue in the Legislature and directly with the [Ministry of Environment]. Your voices matter, and they strengthen the work I am doing on your behalf," Wilson wrote.

"However, if we truly want to move the needle, I need your help redirecting your email efforts to the [minister]."

She noted the minister can be reached at [email protected].

"This ensures the minister is directly receiving your concerns and fully understands the real impacts this decision will have on our communities," she wrote

"I also want to acknowledge that Mayor Coyne has launched a petition to save the KVR. It is nearing 10,000 signatures and gaining momentum every day. I will be presenting this petition in the Legislature once signature collection is complete."

That petition, which has over 10,000 signatures to date, can be found online here.