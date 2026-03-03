Penticton News

Penticton Mounties injured in interaction with suspect

Officer injured in interaction

Photo: . … Police lights

A Penticton RCMP officer was injured Tuesday while responding to a mischief complaint.

In a statement posted to social media, police said an officer was called to a report of a suspect allegedly smashing vehicle windows in the area of 86 Lakeshore Drive early Tuesday morning.

“During the response, an interaction occurred between the responding officer and the suspect,” RCMP said.

“Both sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said there is no further risk to the public.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and allow first responders to complete their work safely.