Penticton News
Penticton Mounties injured in interaction with suspect
Officer injured in interaction
Photo: .
… Police lights
A Penticton RCMP officer was injured Tuesday while responding to a mischief complaint.
In a statement posted to social media, police said an officer was called to a report of a suspect allegedly smashing vehicle windows in the area of 86 Lakeshore Drive early Tuesday morning.
“During the response, an interaction occurred between the responding officer and the suspect,” RCMP said.
“Both sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”
The investigation remains ongoing. Police said there is no further risk to the public.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and allow first responders to complete their work safely.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Growing green burial pushKamloops - 9:11 am
- 'Loud bang' before outageSalmon Arm - 9:01 am
- Drugs, guns and 121 arrestsKelowna - 8:49 am
- Hawke announces albumEntertainment - 8:03 am
- Shakira breaks recordEntertainment - 8:02 am
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sophie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net