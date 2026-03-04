IIO investigating after Penticton police officer, suspect taken to hospital with injuries
Officer, suspect injured
UPDATE: 8 p.m.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it is investigating an incident in Penticton after a suspect was taken to hospital with serious injuries after "contact" with a police vehicle.
In a news release, the IIO said a police officer was also injured in the interaction with the man and was also taken to hospital. The officer has since been discharged.
The independent civilian oversight agency said it was notified shortly after the incident, and is seeking witnesses for its investigation.
According to information provided by police to the IIO, officers responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday reporting a man smashing vehicle windows on Lakeshore Drive.
“One officer initially responded and located a man believed to be involved. A physical interaction then occurred as the officer tried to arrest the man,” the IIO said, adding the police officer suffered injuries as a result of this interaction.
“A second officer later arrived, and there was contact between their police vehicle and the man being arrested. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for assessment and treatment.”
Any witnesses with information related to this incident are asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477, or through the iiobc.ca website.
ORIGINAL: 7:42 a.m.
In a statement posted to social media, police in Penticton said an officer was called to a report of a suspect allegedly smashing vehicle windows in the area of 86 Lakeshore Drive early Tuesday morning.
“During the response, an interaction occurred between the responding officer and the suspect,” RCMP said.
“Both sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”
The investigation remains ongoing. Police said there is no further risk to the public.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and allow first responders to complete their work safely.
