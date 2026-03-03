Penticton News
Penticton hosting annual regional adaptive hockey showdown tournament
Adaptive hockey showdown
Photo: UpperDek Vees file photo
The UpperDek Vees are hosting a regional tournament in Penticton.
The City of Penticton is inviting all residents to attend the 2026 Regional Accessible Hockey Tournament at McLaren Arena this weekend.
On Sunday, March 8 starting at 9 a.m., check out games all morning long and into the afternoon featuring athletes of differing abilities from around the region.
Featured will be the Penticton UpperDek Vees, the Kamloops Junior Blazers and the Central Okanagan Wild.
Admission is free, but an optional cash donation would go to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, supporting children with developmental needs throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
The first puck drops at 9 a.m. Sunday at McLaren Arena.
