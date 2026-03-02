Penticton News

Penticton Andrew Sheret Ltd. location fined $521K

$521K workplace fine

Photo: Google Street View Andrew Sheret fined $520K

A Western Canada plumbing and heating business was fined more than $520K recently for violations at its Penticton warehouse.

WorkSafeBC found that Andrew Sheret Ltd. had improperly placed over 1,500 pounds of work material on a shelving unit that was not fit for such a weight.

The infraction was in their warehouse area on Duncan Avenue in Penticton.

"The employer representative stated that none of the storage racks in use in the main storage area have any documentation - there were no manufacturer's instructions or professional engineering documents," the WorkSafeBC report reads.

"The firm failed to ensure storage racks were used in accordance with the specifications of the manufacturer or a professional engineer, a repeated violation," WorkSafeBC continues.

"The firm also failed to ensure storage racks were installed by a qualified person according to the manufacturer's or an engineer's instructions. These were both high-risk violations."

The inspection found that some of the shelving was "bowing down due to the weight of the pallet" that had been stored on top of it.

Andrew Sheret Ltd. has been issued a $521,694.18 fine as of January 2026.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.