Penticton News

Penticton should expect road closures until summer for safety, watermain upgrades

Lengthy roadwork beginning

Photo: Castanet file photo Penticton City Hall.

Safety and infrastructure upgrades on Manitoba Street in Penticton will begin next week.

City crews will be working between Duncan Avenue and Forestbrook Drive to install a new multi-use pathway, pedestrian crossings and a raised crosswalk linking the route to KVR Elementary.

Traffic calming measures such as speedbumps and traffic crossing buttons will be added in order to ensure the 30 kilometre per-hour speed limit.

An aging watermain will also be replaced.

"Anyone passing through the area should anticipate rotating road closures on Manitoba between Duncan and Forestbrook, with access to local traffic only. Access may also be intermittent for intersecting streets," reads a city press release issued Monday.

"Drivers are reminded to slow down, follow posted detours and keep a safe distance from the work site. Pedestrians can continue to use the sidewalk on the east side of the street during construction, in order to access KVR Elementary, and the walking school bus route will be maintained."

Construction will run Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is expected to continue through the summer.

For more information visit penticton.ca/roadwork.