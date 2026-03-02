Penticton should expect road closures until summer for safety, watermain upgrades
Lengthy roadwork beginning
Safety and infrastructure upgrades on Manitoba Street in Penticton will begin next week.
City crews will be working between Duncan Avenue and Forestbrook Drive to install a new multi-use pathway, pedestrian crossings and a raised crosswalk linking the route to KVR Elementary.
Traffic calming measures such as speedbumps and traffic crossing buttons will be added in order to ensure the 30 kilometre per-hour speed limit.
An aging watermain will also be replaced.
"Anyone passing through the area should anticipate rotating road closures on Manitoba between Duncan and Forestbrook, with access to local traffic only. Access may also be intermittent for intersecting streets," reads a city press release issued Monday.
"Drivers are reminded to slow down, follow posted detours and keep a safe distance from the work site. Pedestrians can continue to use the sidewalk on the east side of the street during construction, in order to access KVR Elementary, and the walking school bus route will be maintained."
Construction will run Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is expected to continue through the summer.
For more information visit penticton.ca/roadwork.
More Penticton News
- Losing skid hits six gamesSalmon Arm - 12:37 pm
- Memorial Cup art wantedKelowna - 12:34 pm
- Smith pushes new pipelineAlberta - 12:32 pm
- Canadians in bus crashDominican Republic - 12:31 pm
- 'Once-in-a-generation'Vernon - 12:25 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sasha South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel