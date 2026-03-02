Penticton News
Bryan Adams announces tour stop in Penticton
Bryan Adams local tour stop
Photo: Contributed
Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will be touching down in Penticton this coming fall.
On Sept. 13, Adams will take to the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre, with special guest Lights.
Adams' music, from hits like "Summer of '69" to "Run to You" and many more, are true Canadian classics.
His concert promises the hits as well as new music from his Juno-nominated 2025 = album Roll With the Punches.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. both online here or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.
Pricing starts at $59.
