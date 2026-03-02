Penticton News

Penticton looking forward to a month of big events

Tons of local fun this month

Photo: Contributed CSSHL action coming to Penticton.

Get ready for an exciting month in Penticton, with plenty of family-friendly fun throughout the month and over Spring Break!

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League Champions kicks off Mar. 7-22, bringing in teams from across Western Canada, as well as from Idaho and Washington states.

The championship will see 195 games played by 106 teams, with Penticton hosting the championship for its 11th year.

Join thousands of spectators over the two-week period as teams are crowned in their respective divisions at the South Okanagan Events Centre complex.

The CSSHL formed in 2009 with the mission to bring together elite level student athletes to hone their skills and increase exposure on and off the ice.

Visiting from out of town? Many hotels in the area have partnered with the CSSHL, meaning you can enjoy a promotional rate for your stay.

Visit csshl.ca for more information, including division schedules, tickets and hotel rates.

Near the end of March, the 5th annual Ignite the Arts Festival kicks off for its annual three-day celebration of all things arts and culture with over 50 musical acts, dance, theatre, workshops and activities suitable for the whole family.

The festival is held throughout Penticton’s downtown core.

“By presenting music, visual art, performance, and interdisciplinary work across multiple downtown venues, the festival brings focused energy into the city core and encourages active participation from both artists and audiences,” said producer Julie Fowler.

“It supports emerging and established artists, creates opportunities for collaboration across disciplines and organizations, and invites people to move between spaces to engage directly with artists and their work. This approach positions the public as equal participants in the cultural life of the community rather than passive observers. In doing so, the festival strengthens relationships, increases visibility for the arts, supports local businesses, and contributes to the social and economic vitality of the region while reinforcing Penticton’s identity as an important, dynamic, and vital regional centre for arts and culture.”

Enjoy Indigenous storytelling sessions, art installations, live music and a city-wide art walk.

The beloved arts and culture festival saw a whopping 200-plus artists in its very first year and has been growing steadily over the years.

The festival aims to give artists and performers an open platform while allowing audiences to experience diverse cultures through a variety of mediums.

“The purpose of Ignite the Arts is to bring people together through shared cultural experiences and to make the arts visible and accessible to the broader community,” said Fowler.

The festival is also committed to promoting reconciliation with Indigenous peoples through its programming and partnerships, while also promoting wellness with mental health checkups throughout the festival’s schedule.

“In an increasingly disconnected and isolated world, the arts have never been more important,” explained Fowler.

“Art helps a community understand itself and express what matters to the people who live there. It creates space for dialogue, reflection, and shared experience, and it allows different voices and perspectives to be seen and heard. A strong arts presence contributes to a sense of identity, belonging, and pride, while also supporting economic activity and social connection.”

Tickets are on sale now, so be sure to visit ignitethearts.ca for more information on scheduling, venues and much more.

“Investing in the arts and culture helps communities grow and thrive by inviting everyone to engage more fully, strengthening connections among people, fostering a deep and lasting sense of shared belonging, and creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to come together, celebrate, and inspire one another,” said Fowler.

“In doing so, it enriches the life of the entire community, nurtures creativity, and lays the foundation for stronger, more vibrant, and resilient communities for the future.”

The festival runs from Mar. 25-29.

