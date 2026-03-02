Penticton News

Penticton born and raised musician hosting Adele tribute concerts across the Okanagan

Photo: Amanda Bentley Amanda Bentley is Adele this spring in the Okanagan

A Penticton-born and raised musician will be bringing a six-piece band and Adele's music to the Okanagan later this spring.

Amanda Bentley has years of experience as a touring vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on the stage in Vancouver, Toronto and the Okanagan Valley.

She has connected with Adele's music and wants to encourage those attending her show to get glammed up and don some gorgeous gowns and suits.

"This show captures the spirit, charm and raw honesty of her music. From soaring ballads to powerful anthems, you'll be taken on a journey through the songs that have touched millions around the world," her event release reads.

Her concert dates are:

Kelowna Community Theatre on May 28

Penticton Cleland Theatre on June 11

Oliver Venables Theatre on June 13

For more information and concert tickets, head to her website here.