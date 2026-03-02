Penticton News
Penticton born and raised musician hosting Adele tribute concerts across the Okanagan
A Penticton-born and raised musician will be bringing a six-piece band and Adele's music to the Okanagan later this spring.
Amanda Bentley has years of experience as a touring vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on the stage in Vancouver, Toronto and the Okanagan Valley.
She has connected with Adele's music and wants to encourage those attending her show to get glammed up and don some gorgeous gowns and suits.
"This show captures the spirit, charm and raw honesty of her music. From soaring ballads to powerful anthems, you'll be taken on a journey through the songs that have touched millions around the world," her event release reads.
Her concert dates are:
- Kelowna Community Theatre on May 28
- Penticton Cleland Theatre on June 11
- Oliver Venables Theatre on June 13
For more information and concert tickets, head to her website here.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
