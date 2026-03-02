284368
285502
Penticton News  

Penticton born and raised musician hosting Adele tribute concerts across the Okanagan

Enjoy local's Adele tribute

Casey Richardson - Mar 1, 2026 / 6:00 pm | Story: 601296

A Penticton-born and raised musician will be bringing a six-piece band and Adele's music to the Okanagan later this spring.

Amanda Bentley has years of experience as a touring vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on the stage in Vancouver, Toronto and the Okanagan Valley.

She has connected with Adele's music and wants to encourage those attending her show to get glammed up and don some gorgeous gowns and suits.

"This show captures the spirit, charm and raw honesty of her music. From soaring ballads to powerful anthems, you'll be taken on a journey through the songs that have touched millions around the world," her event release reads.

Her concert dates are:

  • Kelowna Community Theatre on May 28
  • Penticton Cleland Theatre on June 11
  • Oliver Venables Theatre on June 13

For more information and concert tickets, head to her website here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Penticton News

279903