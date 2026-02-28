Penticton News

Penticton Conservation & Mountain Hunting Expo highlights dedicated to protection of wild sheep

Big weekend for big horns

Casey Richardson

A major expo ran this weekend in Penticton, with an aim to raise awareness and support for the region's wild sheep.

Thousands of people came out for the annual Salute to Conservation and Mountain Hunting Expo, along with the Wild Sheep Ram Awards, hosted by the Wild Sheep Society of BC.

The events took place from Thursday to Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

More than 80 exhibitors were showcasing their wares, including optics, packs, apparel, firearms, backcountry essentials, taxidermy, art, and more.

CEO Kyle Stelter said they've brought people from all across British Columbia and beyond to the Okanagan Valley to celebrate Wild Sheep.

In the fall of 2024, the society official started a partnership with the Syilx Okanagan Nation and the Okanagan Nation Alliance for the upcoming sheep disease drug trials on Penticton Indian Band land.

"We work very closely with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and we're seeing benefits for wild sheep in the landscape, which is what we're here for," Stelter said.

"Wild Sheep are iconic. We want to celebrate them, protect them, and make sure they're there for future generations."

In partnering with ONA, Stelter said it's great to host the expo in Penticton, be in the syilx traditional territory and build on that collaboration.

Stelter said that while hosting a hunting and conservation expo may seem like quite the dichotomy, hunters must ensure that they look after the landscape and the wild animals.

"It's truly the passion for those animals that has brought us to the mountains, and we want to preserve them and look after them," he said.

"Hunters do, at times, like to harvest animals. Of course, there's the meat aspect, and there's just sort of the ancestral history of as human beings, of what we've done for generations, we've gone out, and we provided for our family, and hunting is part of that."

More importantly, it's a conservation aspect, since Bighorn sheep are an integral and critical part of the Syilx Okanagan Nation culture.

"We have seen these California Big Horns decrease from 3500 sheep, a number of years ago, to 2500 a decade ago, and now we're only seeing seven or 800 sheep in the region, so they need our help."

They hope that their efforts will eventually lead to bolstering the population.

For more information on the Wild Sheep Society and how to get involved in conservation efforts, head online here.