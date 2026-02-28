Penticton News

Penticton City Council to review staff report of local detox, treatment, and recovery services needs

Lacking in recovery services

Photo: File photo Penticton council will be reviewing a report on local detox, treatment, and recovery services

Penticton City Council will be getting a rundown of information on the current state of local detox, treatment, and recovery services, following two councillors' pitch asking the province for a recovery centre.

In January, Couns. Jason Reynen and Shannon Stewart co-pitched a motion to send a formal letter on behalf of the City of Penticton to relevant provincial governing bodies asking for a detox and recovery centre in the city.

This came after the province provided a temporary tiny homes project that council rejected, and moved into different discussions.

The Ministry of Housing previously warned that they may explore "reallocating the funds" for the project to another community should Penticton delay or deny.

Both Shannon and Reynen voted against a provincially-funded tiny homes project, which would have seen 50 transitional housing units installed in the industrial area with the stated aim of getting people out of shelters and into their next home, clearing up space in the shelters for those in makeshift campgrounds.

The development would not have been a shelter, as residents would have paid low rent.

A recently published "point-in-time" homeless count that was conducted in April 2025 found there were 194 unhoused individuals compared to 166 when the last count was done in 2023.

Since other councillors felt they needed more information about specific detox centre needs in the community before going to the province to ask for funding, council voted to have staff bring back a fulsome report.

With their report, staff is recommending that council seek "provincial support and investment to strengthen the detox, treatment and recovery continuum in Penticton, with a focus on:"

Establishing lower-barrier transitional housing;

Establishing local inpatient withdrawal management; and

Expanding treatment and recovery housing.

The key being that detox, treatment, recovery, and housing supports are aligned and expanded all together in order to work.

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health’s 2024-2027 Strategic Priorities identifies Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) as a core priority

Resources lacking

According to staff's report, Penticton’s mental health and substance-use system supports approximately 3,100 community members at any given time and is delivered by roughly 180 frontline staff.

Since the community does not have local inpatient detox – also known as bed-based detox— those seeking inpatient detox must travel to Kelowna, Kamloops, or Castlegar.

"The recovery journey begins with survival and safety, where individuals need stable housing, such as shelter, supportive, or transitional options, to move out of crisis and engage in care," staff said in their reports.

"When people are experiencing homelessness, the daily focus on meeting basic needs and survival makes it significantly harder to access services, attend appointments, or maintain the consistency needed to begin the recovery journey."

This has been echoed many times in the community by support workers and recovery service providers.

And even if people do get into detox, staff said waitlists, limited treatment beds, and insufficient housing end up disrupting movement between stages.

"Recovery is not linear, and people may experience setbacks and re-engage with services multiple times. Overall, stable housing paired with coordinated, integrated supports is essential to sustaining engagement and achieving long-term recovery outcomes," staff said.

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton's current shelter and supportive housing

Disconnect hinders recovery

The Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, which works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment while also connecting people to resources, spoke to Castanet last month on the gaps.

Desiree Surowski, cofounder of P+OPS, said there are "ridiculous" wait times for people entering treatment and post-detox, which results in a disconnect between detox and treatment facilities.

Staff said all housing types, including shelter, transitional, supportive, and affordable, are essential.

"Each provides a critical “catch point” that ensures people have a safe place to move forward from, or return to, reducing the risk of falling into homelessness, emergency rooms, or crisis responses. A full range of housing options helps individuals regain stability quickly, stay connected to care, and move through recovery at their own pace."

From what exists in Penticton currently, staff said individuals often cycle back into homelessness, emergency rooms, or crisis responses when they face recovery setbacks.

"Shared challenges include shortage of third-stage or affordable housing for people who have completed their treatment programs, limited access to complex-care mental-health and primary-care services, particularly for those without a family doctor."

Photo: City of Penticton Details on current supportive housing

Coordinated system growth

Staff said if people relapse before accessing treatment or stable housing, they often lose their shelter bed, belongings, or temporary supports.

This can lead to pushing them back into unsafe environments, homelessness and deeper entrenchment.

"Expanding one component of the continuum is important, and outcomes are strongest when detox, treatment, recovery housing, and supportive housing are aligned to support smooth transitions between stages of care to prevent service gaps, preventable harms, and cycling into homelessness, emergency rooms, or crisis-driven responses."

Staff said they are encouraged by the province's budget for 2026, including $131 million over three years directed toward mental health and addictions services and maintaining annual funding levels exceeding $2 billion for housing, with a focus on supportive housing, non-profit operators, and housing stability.

Council will hear more details on the report on Tuesday, which can also be seen in full in the regular meeting agenda, starting on page 9.