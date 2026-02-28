Province launches a dedicated page for updates on Okanagan Falls incorporation
Website for OK Falls' future
The provincial government has launched an informational Okanagan Falls incorporation web page.
"Recognizing the community has many questions and comments about the process, the province is publishing a dedicated page on its engagement website," the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said in a Friday press release.
Last year, the small South Okanagan community voted in favour of incorporation, which will make their area — currently "Area D" in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen — into a formal municipality.
With that decision came controversy over a potential name change and boundary changes.
The whole process falls to the province and will lead to an election of mayor and council in October 2026.
The incorporation will be the first in BC in 15 years, and the first since the passage of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act in 2019.
The last statement from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs was that the name of the new muncipality is expected to be revealed in the spring as part of official documentation.
Further details on the boundary of the area remain to be seen, while provincial engagement with the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues.
"Information will be shared with the community as discussions progress and we move closer to municipal incorporation," the province said.
To see more, head to the province's new engagement website here.
There is also the Okanagan Falls incorporation RDOS website online here.
More Penticton News
- Website for OK Falls' futureOkanagan Falls - 11:00 am
- Restoring energyFIT Talk With Tania - 11:00 am
- Hundreds killed, injuredIran - 10:50 am
- Shia LaBeouf arrested againNew Orleans - 10:45 am
- Chopper used in rescueVernon - 10:30 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$240,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie (& Bobbie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel