Penticton News

Province launches a dedicated page for updates on Okanagan Falls incorporation

Website for OK Falls' future

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Falls.

The provincial government has launched an informational Okanagan Falls incorporation web page.

"Recognizing the community has many questions and comments about the process, the province is publishing a dedicated page on its engagement website," the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said in a Friday press release.

Last year, the small South Okanagan community voted in favour of incorporation, which will make their area — currently "Area D" in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen — into a formal municipality.

With that decision came controversy over a potential name change and boundary changes.

The whole process falls to the province and will lead to an election of mayor and council in October 2026.

The incorporation will be the first in BC in 15 years, and the first since the passage of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act in 2019.

The last statement from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs was that the name of the new muncipality is expected to be revealed in the spring as part of official documentation.

Further details on the boundary of the area remain to be seen, while provincial engagement with the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues.

"Information will be shared with the community as discussions progress and we move closer to municipal incorporation," the province said.

To see more, head to the province's new engagement website here.

There is also the Okanagan Falls incorporation RDOS website online here.