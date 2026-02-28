Penticton News

Infamous Penticton homeless encampment taken to court

Photo: Contributed A dumpster fire in early 2026 at the Fairview encampment.

The provincial government is taking residents of the infamous Fairview encampment in Penticton to court, hoping to force them to move along.

The encampment adjacent to Highway 97 has been a sore subject within the city, proving to be a source of problematic, criminal and risky behaviour.

On Feb. 3, the province, the Minister of Transportation and Transit and the Attorney General of British Columbia jointly filed a civil lawsuit against “Jane Doe, John Doe and other unknown persons” — meaning, the roughly 20 to 25 residents of the tent city.

The provincial ministries are seeking an injunction — a legal order used to compel action. In this case, if granted, that action would be residents packing up from the Fairview premises.

A lengthy history

The encampment has fluctuated in size for well over a year, coming to the attention of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in fall 2024.

Previous move-along attempts by the ministry, which has stewardship of the land, were unsuccessful.

An eviction attempt in summer 2025 was briefly successful, with most people leaving, but residents returned and rebuilt.

A second attempt in October 2025, notifying residents they were trespassing and warning of legal action, saw no people voluntarily leave, according to the ministry.

Safety concerns

The Penticton Fire Department has responded to many fires at the encampment, and has expressed concern over unsafely stored flammable items and negligent use of stoves, fire pits and other warming or cooking devices.

Residents have also been known, according to the allegations in the lawsuit, to tamper with the electrical equipment governing traffic signals on that very busy corner.

The lawsuit goes on to say the residents often cross Highway 97 in a state of impairment or distraction, including at night, causing a risk both to themselves and drivers.

Garbage and debris are also frequently left dumped around the area, including biohazard materials such as needles.

Where would they go?

If the injunction is granted, it is unclear where the Fairview residents would move.

Shelters in the city frequently operate at capacity, according to the latest reports from city staff.

In late 2025, the province offered local council the option of a fully funded “tiny homes” project, intended specifically as a transition to more permanent housing and supports for people at Fairview and others living rough.

Council voted it down, citing concerns that the provincial pitch hinged on it being a "wet” facility.

That, according to a BC Housing representative who spoke to council, would have been to allow currently addicted individuals to use safely while they get connected to resources.

Bottom line of the injunction

The province wants everyone trespassing on their land out within 48 hours of a court order being distributed to the residents.

They also want an order authorizing provincial employees to remove any structures, tents, objects and debris left on the land.

Residents of the Fairview encampment were served with notice of the application for an injunction in early February.

According to court documents, the matter is on the books to be before a judge for further direction at the Penticton courthouse during the week of March 23. No injunction has been granted yet.