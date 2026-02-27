Penticton council to decide on engagement strategy for public feedback on convention centre future land use
Future trace centre hotel?
Pentictonites will soon be asked to give counsel to council on future land use changes at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
At Tuesday's meeting, council will take a look at a plan for community engagement regarding land use changes at the complex that would pave the way for a hotel physically connected to the convention building.
While no specific hotel is currently proposed, land use changes are the first step to even allowing for pitches.
A referendum will be on the ballot during the upcoming October general election.
“At this stage, our focus is on helping residents understand the information so they can make an informed decision on their ballots this fall,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services, in a press release.
“This discussion is part of a long-term vision to add more homes, hotel rooms and facilities on these lands so Penticton can attract more visitors year-round, supporting local jobs and businesses.”
If approved by council, the engagement rollout will take place over months, including opportunities to review materials both online and in person, and submit feedback.
City staff note in their report that the land use change is part of an ongoing and broader North Gateway Plan adopted in 2022, with a goal of ramping up the northwestern corner of the city with new hotel rooms, residential units, public spaces and more.
More Penticton News
- Indian Act change supportedCanada - 2:15 pm
- Vipers take on WarriorsVernon - 1:59 pm
- Canada, U.S. markets slideBusiness - 1:55 pm
- Future trace centre hotel?Penticton - 1:43 pm
- Airport study forthcomingCastlegar - 1:36 pm
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Smï¿½agol South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel