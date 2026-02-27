Penticton News

Penticton council to decide on engagement strategy for public feedback on convention centre future land use

Future trace centre hotel?

Photo: Castanet file photo Penticton City Hall.

Pentictonites will soon be asked to give counsel to council on future land use changes at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will take a look at a plan for community engagement regarding land use changes at the complex that would pave the way for a hotel physically connected to the convention building.

While no specific hotel is currently proposed, land use changes are the first step to even allowing for pitches.

A referendum will be on the ballot during the upcoming October general election.

“At this stage, our focus is on helping residents understand the information so they can make an informed decision on their ballots this fall,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services, in a press release.

“This discussion is part of a long-term vision to add more homes, hotel rooms and facilities on these lands so Penticton can attract more visitors year-round, supporting local jobs and businesses.”

If approved by council, the engagement rollout will take place over months, including opportunities to review materials both online and in person, and submit feedback.

City staff note in their report that the land use change is part of an ongoing and broader North Gateway Plan adopted in 2022, with a goal of ramping up the northwestern corner of the city with new hotel rooms, residential units, public spaces and more.