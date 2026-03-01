Penticton News

International Women's Day event will celebrate South Okanagan female businesswomen

Women sharing expertise

Photo: Penticton Chamber of Commerce International Women's Day pre-celebration with local female entrepreneurs

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting an upcoming evening for International Women's Day.

On Wednesday, March 4, local entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners and leaders are invited to the Hub on Martin for an event centred around women supporting women.

The event is co-presented by Penticton Women in Business, We BC and the Women's Entrepreneurship Society.

The theme is "Give to Gain," and the specific challenges, investments and successes women in the business world face.

“Every woman’s entrepreneurial path includes moments of giving,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote in a press release.

“This evening is about recognizing those moments, learning from them, and understanding what they make possible — not just for individual businesses, but for our entire community.”

There will be informal networking, a buffet dinner, and a panel of four local female business leaders, each with their own areas of expertise and experience.

Speakers will be:

Janine Cumberland, a multi-business owner

Julie Turner, owner of oGoFloat

Lyndie Seddon, founder of Hoodoo Adventures

Dolly Kruger, a Syilx Okanagan Nation entrepreneur in the construction world

Each will speak about their own business journeys, in celebration of International Women's Day coming up on the weekend after the event.

"This is about more than a single night,” the press release reads. “It’s about strengthening the networks that help women in business thrive — and recognizing that when one woman succeeds, the benefits are felt across families, workplaces and the broader community.”

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at. The Hub, and those interested in attending are asked to reserve their spot by registering in advance online here.