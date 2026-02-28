Penticton News
Grooveyard in Penticton supporting a junior employee in her Miss Penticton dreams
Grooveyard helps their Miss
Photo: The Grooveyard
Lauren from The Grooveyard is running to be Miss Penticton with the support of the record shop
Penticton's beloved record store The Grooveyard is holding a fundraiser to support one of their junior staffers as she represents them in the Miss Penticton program.
Lauren is hoping to take a title in the annual program, which sees youth represent as Penticton "royalty" ambassadors at community events and beyond.
Youth learn confidence, leadership skills, public speaking and more.
The Grooveyard team is holding an online auction to support Lauren's costs as she competes.
The auction is available online here until Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m.
For more information about the Miss Penticton program in general click here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- 3 charged, 1 suspect at largeSurrey - 7:16 pm
- MP Arnold's bill endorsedSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Grooveyard helps their MissPenticton - 7:00 pm
- 'Pivotal chapter' for OSCVernon - 7:00 pm
- Yard waste collection returnsKelowna - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Smï¿½agol South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net