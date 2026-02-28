Penticton News

Grooveyard in Penticton supporting a junior employee in her Miss Penticton dreams

Grooveyard helps their Miss

Photo: The Grooveyard Lauren from The Grooveyard is running to be Miss Penticton with the support of the record shop

Penticton's beloved record store The Grooveyard is holding a fundraiser to support one of their junior staffers as she represents them in the Miss Penticton program.

Lauren is hoping to take a title in the annual program, which sees youth represent as Penticton "royalty" ambassadors at community events and beyond.

Youth learn confidence, leadership skills, public speaking and more.

The Grooveyard team is holding an online auction to support Lauren's costs as she competes.

The auction is available online here until Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m.

For more information about the Miss Penticton program in general click here.