Penticton News
Conservation, hunting and education at annual Wild Sheep Society of BC convention this weekend in Penticton
Mountain hunting expo here
Photo: Wild Sheep Society of BC
Wild Sheep Society of BC 2026 Mountain Hunting Expo on now in Penticton.
The annual Wild Sheep Society of BC's Mountain Hunting Expo is back this weekend in Penticton.
"This is Canada’s premier gathering for mountain hunters, outdoorspeople, and anyone passionate about conservation," explains the organization behind the event.
There will be more than 80 exhibitors showcasing their wares, including optics, packs, apparel, firearms, backcountry essentials, taxidermy, art, and more.
There is also concession on site during lunchtime hours.
"Whether you’re new to mountain hunting or a seasoned sheep hunter, there’s something for everyone."
The expo is already underway, running today through 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day passes are available at the door or online here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Who will be the big cheese?Armstrong-Spallumcheen - 12:00 pm
- China suspends some tariffs Ottawa - 11:53 am
- Vehicle found by MountiesKelowna - 11:52 am
- Incentives to go electricCentral Okanagan - 11:51 am
- Mountain hunting expo hereSouth Okanagan - 11:45 am
Real Estate
600 Sarsons Road #109
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Smï¿½agol South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net