Conservation, hunting and education at annual Wild Sheep Society of BC convention this weekend in Penticton

Mountain hunting expo here

Wild Sheep Society of BC 2026 Mountain Hunting Expo on now in Penticton.

The annual Wild Sheep Society of BC's Mountain Hunting Expo is back this weekend in Penticton.

"This is Canada’s premier gathering for mountain hunters, outdoorspeople, and anyone passionate about conservation," explains the organization behind the event.

There will be more than 80 exhibitors showcasing their wares, including optics, packs, apparel, firearms, backcountry essentials, taxidermy, art, and more.

There is also concession on site during lunchtime hours.

"Whether you’re new to mountain hunting or a seasoned sheep hunter, there’s something for everyone."

The expo is already underway, running today through 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day passes are available at the door or online here.