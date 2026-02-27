Penticton News
Penticton woman pleads guilty to assault involving biting
Drunken biting assault
Photo: File photo
Penticton courthouse file photo.
A Penticton woman has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated assault involving biting.
Shayna Dianne Roth, who is in her early 20s, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Friday and entered a guilty plea.
Court heard that on Dec. 11, 2024, police were called after a man reported two very intoxicated women leaving the Penticton Lakeside Resort area.
They got into an altercation with the man that became physical, and Roth bit the man on his right arm.
Police arrived and arrested Roth.
A pre-sentence report, which provides information for the judge that may be relevant to sentencing, was ordered, after which Roth will return to court to learn her fate.
