Penticton outoor ice rink closing for season

As the weather warms, the City of Pentictonis closing the outdoor ring at Gyro Park.

It will close today, Feb. 27, for the season.

Crews will begin work is preparing to wrap up the winter season at the outdoor rink at 107 Martin Street (Gyro Park). The rink will close for the season today, Thursday, Feb. 27, and crews will begin clearing the surface.



Afterward, the space will reopen for dry-floor activities for the spring and summer months.