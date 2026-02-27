Penticton News

Penticton group advocating new approach to dementia care after trip to learn more in Switzerland

New approach to dementia

Casey Richardson

A Penticton nurse with the Medical Arts Health Research Group is hoping to see the province improve its approach to dementia care, catching up with programs in other countries.

Laurie Devolder, a clinical study nurse, recently attended the second annual Brain Health Services conference in Geneva, Switzerland, after being accepted into the international initiative on dementia care and research.

She said that the event brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across the globe to share innovations and collaborate on future directions for dementia care.

“Switzerland is quite advanced in their dementia care strategies,” Devolder said.

“This 'gold standard' program, known as the Brain Health Services Initiative, focuses on early diagnosis, comprehensive patient care, and the integration of the latest advancements in brain health to support individuals throughout their dementia journey.”

In her many years with Medical Arts Health Research, Devolder said she has dedicated much of her nursing career to advancing dementia care and research.

“Our goal is to create a sort of whole-brain health clinic which takes them from diagnosis to what we can do for you, to support for cognitive enhancement, and even potentially, a clinical drug trial,” she said.

While it’s typical in BC health care to be assessed through a cognitive test and then be sent into a memory clinic and to the doctor, that's kind of the end of it. Devolder said there can be a better approach.

“[The new way] is taking from very early, early, almost subjective cognitive decline, maybe trying to determine their dementia risk profile, right from the very get-go,” she said.

This can be done using genetic testing or biomarkers. She said the key is early detection.

“There are 14 modifiable risk factors that are scientifically proven that can delay the process of dementia,” she said.

These include hearing and vision loss, diet, lifestyle, exercise, cardiovascular risk and sleep, among others.

“People come to the doctor, they come looking for help once they have some significant symptoms, and often, then it's much, much more difficult to treat once they've hit that phase,” Devolder said.

“There is that magic window where we can do a lot of preventative measures.”

The Medical Arts team is dedicated to advancing understanding of cognitive health through their clinical research trials, memory cafes and memory clinics.

Devolder said that being a part of the global network, it allows the team to ensure patients here in BC benefit from the most advanced and evidence-based practices available.

“So our goal is to create exactly that sort of program that they are incorporating into Switzerland,” she said.

“A more all-inclusive brain health strategy for people so that they're not just doing a cognitive test."

They hope that by incorporating this program, they will be able to delay people from entering care facilities and even help people avoid getting dementia.

With physician and community support on their side, the team hopes local MLAs will help amplify their goals and see some governmental change.

“We also want to erase that stigma that there always has been with dementia. There's always been a little bit of that stigma that we keep it quiet, we don't deal with it. Oh, that's an old person's disease,” Devolder said.

More information about the Medical Arts Health Research Group can be found on their website here.