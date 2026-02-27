Penticton News

OneSky Community Resources recruiting new board members in South Okanagan-Similkameen

Help forward local causes

Photo: Castanet file photo OneSky Community Resources

OneSky Community Resources is looking for applicants to join its board of directors.

"Each spring, we invite dedicated community members to step forward and help shape the future of our organization," explains a press release from OneSky, which operates a variety of programs and services for community members of all ages in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

"We are seeking volunteers with expertise in professional services such as law; fundraising; information technology; social programming; human resources and business. We strongly encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds—including underrepresented, minority, and marginalized communities—to apply."

OneSky has operated since 1966, celebrating 60 years this September.

“As OneSky’s executive director for over 17 years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the meaningful difference our board members make within our organization and throughout our community. Their leadership is instrumental in guiding OneSky’s strategic direction and strengthening our mission to deliver high-quality, life-changing services. I’m thrilled to celebrate our 60th Anniversary — a remarkable milestone honouring our growth and the impact we’ve made together," said Tanya Behardien, executive director.

"Our mission is to clear a path to hope, health, and potential—helping individuals and families reach their full potential through vital support and services."

Anyone interested in becoming a board member or learning about what the organization does can click here.