City of Penticton prepares for street sweeping as worst of winter appears to be over
Street sweeping will begin
The City of Penticton’s street sweeping program is beginning again, now that the worst of winter is ostensibly in the rearview mirror.
Crews will begin work on Monday, March 2, in the Wiltse neighbourhood, and residents can expect temporary signs to pop up in their areas with advance notice of when the spring cleaning comes their way.
Watch for temporary no parking signs or traffic cones to allow sweepers their clear access, and sweep any sidewalk debris onto the street to ensure it gets picked up.
"As sweeping equipment moves slowly along roads and around corners, drivers are reminded to remain patient and cautious when passing crews," reads a city press release.
"In addition to neighbourhood sweeping, crews will remove sand from designated sidewalks, clean traffic islands and bridges, and sweep rural roadways."
Street sweeping will continue through the summer and fall. Traffic line re-painting and marking will being in mid-April.
