Naramata to explore off-leash dog park during trial period
Off-leash dog park trial
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be launching an off-leash dog park trial at Wharf Park in Naramata, following community support for such a space.
The trial will run from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2026. It was spurred by a recent survey that showed locals were interested in establishing a dedicated off-leash space for dogs in the community.
The Naramata Parks and Recreation Commission bolstered that support, and now the trial is a reality.
“The survey results clearly showed that many residents are interested in having a dedicated off-leash space for dogs in Naramata,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” director.
“This trial allows the RDOS to respond to that interest while carefully monitoring how the park is used and ensuring it continues to serve the broader community.”
RDOS staff and residents agreed Wharf Park is the most suitable location for a temporary off-leash area.
The RDOS will monitor community use during the trial period, including impacts and overall effectiveness to help guide future decisions about dog park opportunities in the area.
Signage outlining expectations will be installed at three entrances to the park. which include:
- Dogs must be under control at all times
- Owners are required to clean up after their pets
- Aggressive dogs must be removed immediately, and dogs must remain leashed outside the designated leash-optional area
Residents with questions, concerns and feedback throughout the trial period can contact [email protected].
