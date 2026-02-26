Penticton News

Penticton gears up to host thousands with Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships

Crowds coming for hockey

Photo: File photo. CSSHL Western Championships take place March 7-22, 2026, in Penticton, B.C.

Penticton is expecting thousands of visitors as it hosts the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships next month.

From March 7 to 22, the City of Penticton will see players and spectators from across North America at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

“Last year’s event brought more than 7,000 people to our community over a two-week period – and we look forward to welcoming everyone back this year,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a city news release.

“Penticton is a passionate hockey community and we’re proud to host an event of this scale, featuring 106 teams from across western Canada, as well as the states of Idaho and Washington.”

According to the municipality, the event brought in a "record $6.725 million in economic impact, surpassing the 2024 record of $5.231 million."

This is the third time Penticton has hosted the championships of a 10-year agreement between the CSSHL and Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton, and the City of Penticton.

Admission is free for those under 18 years of age.

