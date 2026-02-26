Penticton News
Koe Wetzel announces tour date in Penticton
Koe Wetzel coming to town
Photo: Contributed
Koe Wetzel coming to Penticton.
Koe Wetzel is bringing his "The Night Champion" world tour to Penticton.
The country-rock-hip hop genre-pushing artist will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, July 10 with special guest Bayker Blankenship.
Fans may know his number one hit "High Road."
Tickets go on sale for SOEC Cyber Club members Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m., then the next day at the same time for all others at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.
Tickets start at $65.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Students returning to classTumbler Ridge - 11:01 am
- The Meyers CocktailThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- AI to watch Burger King staffBusiness - 10:58 am
- Claims cost more than $2BBC - 10:56 am
- Soccer fields vandalizedNakusp - 10:46 am
Real Estate
1923 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tillie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net