Koe Wetzel announces tour date in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Koe Wetzel coming to Penticton.

Koe Wetzel is bringing his "The Night Champion" world tour to Penticton.

The country-rock-hip hop genre-pushing artist will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, July 10 with special guest Bayker Blankenship.

Fans may know his number one hit "High Road."

Tickets go on sale for SOEC Cyber Club members Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m., then the next day at the same time for all others at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

Tickets start at $65.