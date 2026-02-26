Penticton News

Okanagan farming conditions looking sweet for cherries so far

Okanagan farming conditions appear favourable for this years' cherry crop, despite a mild winter and a brief cold snap.

"I think the valley is in good shape this year — at this point" said Joseph Ciaramella, a farmer with CC Orchards in Naramata.

"At this point, we've had nothing but good weather, I'm going to say. It's been cold enough that the trees haven't really started to wake up yet, and they're looking really good."

In 2024, Ciaramella lost 80 per cent of his cherry crop. At -27 C during that winter, the farmer said the trees' buds froze.

But this year's cold snap was a little more forgiving, farmers say.

"Minus 10 C has kind of been the coldest, but that does help slow things down. The last thing we want is an advanced spring, because then we can get hit with some frost when blossoms come out," said Sukhpal Bal, president of the BC Cherry Association.

At first, Bal said the mild winter made farmers nervous, but the cold nights and snow have helped insulate the trees to prevent them from blooming too early.



Buds have broken in many areas of the region and while some farmers are saying it's too early to tell how their crops will fare, flowering will be a key indicator.

"That's where damage usually can occur in great numbers if it gets really cold," Bal said.

"If we were to have a cold snap when the blossoms are open now in April, that will be another bad situation, because then the open blossoms will freeze again, and then no crop," Ciaramella added.

As green cherries begin to emerge from blossoms, farmers will get more confident on their outlook.

"And then from there on, we have to watch for any extreme heat or rain events as we get closer to harvest," Bal said.

Okanagan farmers expect to have a better idea regarding anticipated cherry crop percentages by early spring.