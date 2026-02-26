Penticton News

Boundary-Similkameen MLA speaks in legislature about the importance of KVR

MLA:'KVR worth protecting'

Photo: Save the KVR Locals trying to save KVR the between Princeton and the Coquihalla

Following her public letter, a Boundary-Similkameen MLA spoke in the B.C. Legislature about the importance of protecting a stretch of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in her riding that's slated for decommissioning on Wednesday.

The provincial government announced at the start of February that a 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway would be decommissioned.

The section has been closed due to extensive flood damage since 2021, and would cost $60 million to repair.

The province said they plan to start decommissioning the trail in the spring, which is expected to take two to three years, at an estimated cost of $20 million.

Both Mayor Spencer Coyne and local MLA Donegal Wilson shared open letters responding to the announcement, voicing their concerns that there was no meaningful consultation with the town or neighbouring communities.

The Back Country Horseman Society of British Columbia and the Quad Riders ATV Association of BC also published letters requesting that the KVR be saved.

Coyne started up a Save the KVR Facebook group, along with an online petition, requesting that "the province collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to explore alternative solutions, including phased repairs, partnerships, and community-based stewardship models."

On Monday, Coyne shared an update in the group that he and the town's CAO, Lyle Thomas, had met with the Minister of Environment to discuss concerns and that they left the meeting "cautiously optimistic."

Heading forward, the plan is for the ministry and municipal staff to review options in detail.

In the Legislature, Wilson took her member statement time as an opportunity to address the long-term value of the KVR for B.C.

"For many smaller communities, the Kettle Valley Rail Trail has become an important economic driver, supporting local businesses and encouraging visitors to explore parts of this province they might not otherwise see," she said.

"But beyond its economic value, the trail represents something deeper. It tells the story of the workers and communities who helped build British Columbia, and it reminds us that the infrastructure of the past can continue to serve future generations in meaningful ways."

Wilson pitched an opportunity for the trail to become the province's first linear provincial park.

"This would provide a mechanism for local groups to undertake work, raise funds and collect user fees that can be reinvested directly back into the trail. It would also allow the province to formally recognize the importance of this corridor, preserve and share its history and develop a cohesive park plan for the entire route," she said.

"Recreational infrastructure like the Kettle Valley Rail Trail is worth protecting."

Her full statement can be seen below.