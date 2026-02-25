Penticton volunteer group raises $12K for hospital wheelchairs
Hospital wheelchairs funded
The Penticton Regional Hospital Auxiliary has just given $12,000 to purchase four new wheelchairs in the rehabilitation department at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The equipment will specifically help patients recovering from surgery, illness or injury.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Penticton Regional Hospital Auxiliary for this generous donation,” said Ian Lindsay, chief executive officer of the SOS Medical Foundation.
“Their continued commitment to patient care makes a difference to local care. These wheelchairs will be used every day in our rehabilitation department, directly supporting patients as they regain strength and independence.”
The Penticton Regional Hospital Auxiliary raises funds through volunteer efforts and reinvest them into equipment and enhancements for local care.
To learn more or to find out about volunteering, click here.
