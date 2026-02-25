Penticton News
Penticton citizen task force on council remuneration set to begin
Five community members have been selected to serve on the "Mayor & Council Remuneration Task Force" in Penticton, aimed at making recommendations regarding raises for elected officials.
These citizens have been appointed:
- Frank Conci
- Mitch Moroziuk
- Krista MacGuigan
- Timothy Scott
- Tracy Van Raes
The first meeting will be this coming Thursday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m., and will be available to watch via Zoom or in person in Room A at City Hall.
More information on the meeting including an agenda and the committee’s terms of reference are available online here.
