Penticton News  

Penticton citizen task force on council remuneration set to begin

How much pay for council?

Chelsea Powrie - Feb 24, 2026 / 5:05 pm | Story: 600569

Five community members have been selected to serve on the "Mayor & Council Remuneration Task Force" in Penticton, aimed at making recommendations regarding raises for elected officials.

These citizens have been appointed:

  • Frank Conci
  • Mitch Moroziuk
  • Krista MacGuigan
  • Timothy Scott
  • Tracy Van Raes

The first meeting will be this coming Thursday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m., and will be available to watch via Zoom or in person in Room A at City Hall.

More information on the meeting including an agenda and the committee’s terms of reference are available online here.

