Penticton citizen task force on council remuneration set to begin

Five community members have been selected to serve on the "Mayor & Council Remuneration Task Force" in Penticton, aimed at making recommendations regarding raises for elected officials.

These citizens have been appointed:

Frank Conci

Mitch Moroziuk

Krista MacGuigan

Timothy Scott

Tracy Van Raes

The first meeting will be this coming Thursday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m., and will be available to watch via Zoom or in person in Room A at City Hall.

More information on the meeting including an agenda and the committee’s terms of reference are available online here.